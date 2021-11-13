Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 788,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Kosmos Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,432,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 98,611 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $925,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,301,000 after acquiring an additional 150,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,051,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,534,000 after acquiring an additional 517,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on KOS. Barclays upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.20.

KOS stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $4.24.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.