Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renault from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renault currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

OTCMKTS:RNLSY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,760. Renault has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

