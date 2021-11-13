Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.89% and a negative net margin of 10,941.61%.

RPTX traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 174,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,750. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.81. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

RPTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other news, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $30,095.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $241,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,416 shares of company stock worth $2,261,782. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) by 112.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Repare Therapeutics worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.