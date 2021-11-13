Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Grocery Outlet in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GO. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

NASDAQ GO opened at $27.76 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.66.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,633.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,500 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.7% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 70,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

