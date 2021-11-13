Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for iRhythm Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for iRhythm Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($76.00) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.87) EPS.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.60% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.60.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $106.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average of $64.26. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $286.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,316,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,312,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,409,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,505,000 after acquiring an additional 269,403 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 412,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,377,000 after acquiring an additional 228,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 612,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,928,000 after acquiring an additional 227,094 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

