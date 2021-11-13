Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kohl’s Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kohl’s in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ FY2022 earnings at $6.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

KSS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.24.

Shares of KSS opened at $57.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.84.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 20,703.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,835,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,105 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 4,141.5% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,544,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,139 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth approximately $69,314,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth approximately $62,026,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,759,000 after buying an additional 823,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

