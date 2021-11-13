Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Oil States International, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Oil States International in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oil States International’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Oil States International stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 3.69. Oil States International has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.12 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 5,458.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 169,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 16,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

