Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Chinook Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.39) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.28). William Blair also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.92) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $741.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.69% and a negative net margin of 2,885.36%.

In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Dobmeier bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $82,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 217,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,010 and sold 1,425,000 shares valued at $19,952,981. Insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 35,817 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 673,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 30.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,170,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after acquiring an additional 272,952 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 308.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 309,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.