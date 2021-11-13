Research Analysts Offer Predictions for IGM Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.17) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($5.02). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for IGM Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.95) EPS.

IGMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

IGMS stock opened at $60.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.33. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $133.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of -1.25.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 313.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 16.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $68,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,812 shares of company stock worth $235,667 in the last three months. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

