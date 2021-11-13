Research Analysts Offer Predictions for MGIC Investment Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MGIC Investment in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.25. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MTG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

NYSE:MTG opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 3.7% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 21,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 56,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 1.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 5.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 9.9% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 14,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.08%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

