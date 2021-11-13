Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSHA. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,193 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $194,198.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.