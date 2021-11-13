Research Analysts Set Expectations for PTC Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) – Griffin Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PTC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer expects that the technology company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for PTC’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.75.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $121.83 on Thursday. PTC has a 12 month low of $94.45 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.25.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. PTC’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PTC by 54.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,654 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of PTC by 200.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of PTC by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of PTC by 102.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 529,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

