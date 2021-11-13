ReShape Lifesciences’ (RSLS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 237.55% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price (down previously from $13.75) on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of RSLS traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,148. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10. ReShape Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -1.16.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Barton P. Bandy sold 12,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $34,805.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Stankovich sold 48,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $139,777.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 315,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,225.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 559,085 shares of company stock worth $1,633,772 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $550,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $4,083,000. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

