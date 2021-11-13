ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) is Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the quarter. ResMed accounts for 3.4% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned about 0.09% of ResMed worth $36,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in ResMed by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in ResMed by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,127,000 after purchasing an additional 31,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total value of $392,470.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.58, for a total transaction of $651,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,895 shares of company stock valued at $14,694,173 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RMD stock opened at $254.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.48 and a 200 day moving average of $250.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 74.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.37 and a 52 week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.13.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.