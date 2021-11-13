Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 138.45% and a negative net margin of 961.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

NASDAQ RESN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,211. Resonant has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a market cap of $153.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

Several brokerages have commented on RESN. Benchmark assumed coverage on Resonant in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

