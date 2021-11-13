Reviewing Astrotech (ASTC) and Its Rivals

Astrotech (NASDAQ: ASTC) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Astrotech to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Astrotech alerts:

Astrotech has a beta of -1.27, indicating that its stock price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrotech’s competitors have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Astrotech and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Astrotech $330,000.00 -$7.60 million -1.23 Astrotech Competitors $1.12 billion $317.27 million -8.33

Astrotech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Astrotech. Astrotech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Astrotech and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Astrotech Competitors 263 1219 1743 52 2.48

As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 2.05%. Given Astrotech’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Astrotech has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Astrotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Astrotech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Astrotech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrotech -2,276.35% -28.45% -24.10% Astrotech Competitors -133.95% 17.43% -6.10%

Summary

Astrotech competitors beat Astrotech on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide. The Astral Images Corporation segment includes the development of film restoration and enhancement software. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.