Reviewing Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ecoark and Range Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A Range Resources 2 10 9 0 2.33

Range Resources has a consensus target price of $20.17, suggesting a potential downside of 12.36%. Given Range Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Range Resources is more favorable than Ecoark.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.0% of Ecoark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Range Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Ecoark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Range Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ecoark and Range Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecoark 14.19% -64.87% -33.90% Range Resources -22.48% 17.74% 4.29%

Volatility & Risk

Ecoark has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Range Resources has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ecoark and Range Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecoark $15.56 million 6.38 -$20.89 million ($0.22) -17.14 Range Resources $1.97 billion 3.04 -$711.78 million ($1.83) -12.57

Ecoark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Range Resources. Ecoark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Range Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Range Resources beats Ecoark on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecoark

Ecoark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

