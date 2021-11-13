Reviewing Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) & Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) and Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

34.7% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of Inhibrx shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Inhibrx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tenaya Therapeutics and Inhibrx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$38.40 million N/A N/A Inhibrx $12.89 million 127.13 -$76.12 million ($2.30) -18.80

Tenaya Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inhibrx.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tenaya Therapeutics and Inhibrx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaya Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Inhibrx 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tenaya Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.53%. Inhibrx has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.57%. Given Tenaya Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tenaya Therapeutics is more favorable than Inhibrx.

Profitability

This table compares Tenaya Therapeutics and Inhibrx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Inhibrx -742.82% -114.87% -56.45%

Summary

Tenaya Therapeutics beats Inhibrx on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors. The company's therapeutic candidates also comprise INBRX-101, an Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Its preclinical programs include INBRX-106, a single domain antibody based hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. Inhibrx, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.