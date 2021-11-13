Reviewing Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) & Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Keppel DC REIT and Alpine Income Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keppel DC REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alpine Income Property Trust $19.25 million 10.95 $990,000.00 $0.17 109.71

Alpine Income Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Keppel DC REIT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Keppel DC REIT and Alpine Income Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keppel DC REIT 1 1 2 0 2.25 Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00

Keppel DC REIT currently has a consensus target price of $1.99, indicating a potential upside of 15.03%. Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus target price of $20.87, indicating a potential upside of 11.92%. Given Keppel DC REIT’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Keppel DC REIT is more favorable than Alpine Income Property Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Keppel DC REIT and Alpine Income Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keppel DC REIT N/A N/A N/A Alpine Income Property Trust 7.10% 1.00% 0.56%

Summary

Alpine Income Property Trust beats Keppel DC REIT on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Keppel DC REIT Company Profile

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets. As at 31 December 2020, its portfolio comprises 19 data centres strategically located in key data centre hubs. With an aggregate lettable area of approximately 2,089,085 sq ft, the portfolio spans 12 cities in eight countries across Asia Pacific and Europe. Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd (Keppel T&T), the Sponsor of the REIT, has also granted Rights of First Refusal (ROFR) to the REIT for future acquisition opportunities of its data centre assets. The REIT is managed by Keppel DC REIT Management Pte. Ltd.. Keppel Capital Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Keppel Capital) has a 50% interest in the Manager, with the remaining interest held by Keppel T&T. Keppel Capital is a premier asset manager in Asia with assets under management comprising real estate, infrastructure and data centre properties in key global markets. The Manager's key objectives are to provide the REIT's Unitholders with regular and stable distributions, as well as achieve long-term growth while maintaining an optimal capital structure.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

