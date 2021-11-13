Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells $3,816,778.29 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 46,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $3,816,778.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Michael Mente sold 61,023 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,895,875.29.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $3,749,529.03.

On Monday, October 25th, Michael Mente sold 38,527 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,814,012.08.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Michael Mente sold 54,673 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $3,573,974.01.

On Monday, October 11th, Michael Mente sold 40,203 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,760,740.01.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Michael Mente sold 42,327 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $2,742,789.60.

On Monday, September 27th, Michael Mente sold 37,462 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,509.46.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Michael Mente sold 39,586 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $2,582,590.64.

On Monday, September 13th, Michael Mente sold 61,329 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $3,964,919.85.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,738,067.40.

Shares of RVLV opened at $84.98 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $85.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.47.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 57,413 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,441,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,047,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 720.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 50,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

