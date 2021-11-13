Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Director Marc D. Stolzman Sells 3,205 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $266,720.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Marc D. Stolzman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,883 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $240,513.02.
Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $84.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.47. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $85.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.46.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.16.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 783.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.