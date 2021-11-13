Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Director Marc D. Stolzman Sells 3,205 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $266,720.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc D. Stolzman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolve Group alerts:

On Tuesday, August 24th, Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,883 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $240,513.02.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $84.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.47. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $85.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.46.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 783.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.