Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

RZLT traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,195. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 21.34, a current ratio of 21.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Rezolute has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 3.56.

Several analysts recently commented on RZLT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

