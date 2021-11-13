Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on REI. Truist raised their price target on Ring Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital raised Ring Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $3.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.16.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 107.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ring Energy will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Ring Energy news, major shareholder William R. Kruse bought 511,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $987,196.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,687,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,486,263.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Ring Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ring Energy by 20.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 48,793 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Ring Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Ring Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 23.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

