Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 99,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,727,015 shares.The stock last traded at $62.56 and had previously closed at $60.34.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $393,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

