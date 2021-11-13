Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Receives $32.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Riskified from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $470,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

RSKD stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $18.16. 1,114,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,917. Riskified has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.32.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Riskified will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

