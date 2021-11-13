Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RBA. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a negative rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 65.36%.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $211,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,240.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $913,591.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,445 shares of company stock worth $1,580,654 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 242,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after buying an additional 36,978 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,726,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

