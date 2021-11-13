RocketLab (RKLB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect RocketLab to post earnings of -0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
RocketLab stock opened at 14.37 on Friday. RocketLab has a one year low of 9.50 and a one year high of 21.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 14.54.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RocketLab stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,777 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. 39.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About RocketLab
Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.
Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for RocketLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.