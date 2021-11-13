RocketLab (RKLB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect RocketLab to post earnings of -0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RocketLab stock opened at 14.37 on Friday. RocketLab has a one year low of 9.50 and a one year high of 21.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 14.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RocketLab stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,777 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. 39.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

About RocketLab

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

