Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enovix Corporation involved in the design and manufacture of 3D Silicon(TM) Lithium-ion batteries. The company’s initial goal is to provide designers of mobile devices. It also involved in developing 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets. Enovix Corporation, formerly known as Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp., is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities began coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $33.78 on Thursday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.75.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 97,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

