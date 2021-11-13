Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.79.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROOT. JMP Securities cut their price target on Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Root from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Root from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Root from $11.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Root by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 55,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 38,270 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in Root by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Root during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Root during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Root during the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Root stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $5.59. 11,276,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,008,992. Root has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $25.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Root will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

