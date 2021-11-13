Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $455.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $420.00 to $455.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coinbase Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $378.80.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

COIN stock opened at $342.98 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total transaction of $5,642,832.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $270,627.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 593,491 shares of company stock worth $174,307,706 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $28,000. South State Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $30,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $32,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.