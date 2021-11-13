Rosenblatt Securities Trims ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Target Price to $42.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.52.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $29.38 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,002,000 after buying an additional 6,450,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after buying an additional 4,489,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,370,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

