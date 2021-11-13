Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.69.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROST. Cowen decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ROST traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.50. 1,301,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,445. Ross Stores has a one year low of $104.92 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.71 and a 200-day moving average of $119.59.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ross Stores by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,709,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,016,195,000 after purchasing an additional 596,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,263,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,380,697,000 after purchasing an additional 194,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $607,477,000 after purchasing an additional 145,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ross Stores by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,915,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $535,100,000 after purchasing an additional 700,164 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

