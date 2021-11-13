Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Trading Down 7%

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) traded down 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.72 and last traded at $12.88. 3,797 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 377,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rover Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Get Rover Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rover Group will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth $8,711,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth $13,404,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,796,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,964,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.