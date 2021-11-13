Royal Bank of Canada Acquires Shares of 196,550 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 196,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,263,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.19. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $51.67.

