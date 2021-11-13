Royal Bank of Canada Buys 40,952 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,952 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 6.15% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $10,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FUMB. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 536.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 688,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after buying an additional 580,015 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $3,774,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 72.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after buying an additional 183,422 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 316,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 39,956 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $714,000.

FUMB stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.17. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $20.23.

