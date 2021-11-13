Royal Bank of Canada Cuts MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Price Target to C$1.50

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MAV. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MAV Beauty Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.33.

Shares of TSE:MAV opened at C$1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.54. MAV Beauty Brands has a 1 year low of C$1.34 and a 1 year high of C$7.34. The company has a market cap of C$53.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.83.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$31.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$43.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MAV Beauty Brands will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

