Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) to Underperform

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAHPF. Macquarie raised shares of Evolution Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Evolution Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.23.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

Shares of CAHPF stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. Evolution Mining has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.44.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.