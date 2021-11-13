Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,239 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 3.10% of CyberOptics worth $9,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 233.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 26,678 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 260.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,340 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the second quarter valued at about $18,252,000. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 34.5% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 28,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the second quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE opened at $46.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.69. CyberOptics Co. has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $48.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.66.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. CyberOptics had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CYBE. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $52,324.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,572.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $180,060.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

