Royal Bank of Canada Has $10.75 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 83.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,161 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPEM opened at $44.21 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.