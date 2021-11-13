Royal Bank of Canada Increases Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$16.00

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CHP.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.72.

TSE CHP.UN opened at C$15.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.96 billion and a PE ratio of 10.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.64. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1 year low of C$12.53 and a 1 year high of C$15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.84, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

