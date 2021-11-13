Royal Bank of Canada Increases Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $48.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plug Power from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. COKER & PALMER reiterated a sector underperform rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.16.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average of $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 734.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 330,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 290,632 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,167,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,386,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,970,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

