Royal Bank of Canada Raises SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target to $65.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAIL. Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.54.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.53. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $82,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $166,204.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,057 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

