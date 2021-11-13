Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.12% of Acceleron Pharma worth $9,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 11.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 139,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,562,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.0% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 855,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,371 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 9.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 148,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,638,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 4.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered Acceleron Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.40.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $997,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $3,146,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $173.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.14. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 0.13. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.90 and a 12-month high of $189.99.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.39 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 32.11% and a negative net margin of 226.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.