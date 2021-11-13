Royal Bank of Canada Sells 97,632 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 97,632 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $9,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,219.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.87.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.79%.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

