Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $41.92 on Friday. Royalty Pharma has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

RPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

