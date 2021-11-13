RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Up 7% This Week

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 13th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $64,815.55 or 1.00017044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $169.17 million and $140,835.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000830 BTC.

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,610 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

