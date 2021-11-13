Russell Schundler Buys 117,908 Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) General Counsel Russell Schundler purchased 117,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $496,392.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $4.99 on Friday. Liquidia Co. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $259.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 71.68% and a negative net margin of 376.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LQDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Liquidia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 197.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

