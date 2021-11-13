RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.65

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €31.65 ($37.24) and traded as high as €32.67 ($38.44). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €32.60 ($38.35), with a volume of 2,238,715 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €32.34 and its 200 day moving average price is €31.66.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

