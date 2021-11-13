Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Saia worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 1,380.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $344.66 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $359.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.22 and a 200-day moving average of $239.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.93.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $397,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $346,702.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.