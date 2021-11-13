salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $306.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.15, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total value of $1,827,701.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 822,164 shares of company stock valued at $226,991,407. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.14.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

